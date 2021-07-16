I Dropped Veganism In The Pandemic & I Won’t Go Back

That doesn’t mean that concern for the environment or the sustainability of our food has disappeared. But many have shifted the burden of responsibility from lying solely on the heads of individuals and their choices to looking for new ways to live sustainably. Everyone I spoke to would say they are still primarily – but not strictly – eating vegetarian or vegan (or they plan to be again in the future). For some that means reintroducing vegan cooking into their rotation, for others it means focusing on local produce and for others still it is about supporting small businesses. For me personally, it means not actively avoiding fish or eggs when food preparation is out of my control, and rediscovering the joy of an occasional cheese and mushroom omelette.