Once you have your sharp scissors and dry, styled fringe, pull the rest of your hair back and gather all of your bangs together. "You want to section your bangs horizontally in half — clipping the top half up with a barrette or bobby pin — then start by trimming the bottom layer," Azocar recommends. "You'll want to start cutting in the middle, starting at your part, and slowly work your way outwards to each side. Once you've trimmed the bottom layer, let the top section down, comb it all together, and use the under layer as a guide."



Make sure you take your time and only dust your ends. You can always cut more by repeating this process, so remove only the smallest amount of hair to start.