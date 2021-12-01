The other day, hairstylist Tommy Buckett sold me on the merits of a winter haircut. I didn't want to go short, or touch the colour, but I sat back and let the scissors do their thing after Buckett said: "A fresh cut is just going to make your hair look more expensive."
As a hairdresser, he's is biased. However, when I got up from the swivel chair, my hair a few inches lighter, almost bouncing around my shoulders, I was convinced I looked better, more put together, than I did 45 minutes prior when I walked in wearing a claw-clip bun. Isn't that the benefit of a good haircut? Afterwards, your hair often looks its best, no fuss — which, if you ask me, is a priceless gift heading into the holidays.
If you're inspired to book in for your own salon appointment, scroll through our seasonal style guide, ahead, to check out some of this winter's trending cuts.