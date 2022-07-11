The other day, hairstylist Tommy Buckett sold me on the merits of a winter haircut. I didn't want to go short, or touch the colour, but I sat back and let the scissors do their thing after Buckett said: "A fresh cut is just going to make your hair look more expensive."
As a hairdresser, he's biased. However, when I got up from the swivel chair, my hair a few inches lighter, almost bouncing around my shoulders, I was convinced I looked better, more put together, than I did 45 minutes prior when I walked in wearing a claw-clip bun. Isn't that the benefit of a good haircut? Afterwards, your hair often looks its best, no fuss — which, if you ask me, is a priceless gift.
If you're inspired to book in for your own salon appointment, scroll through our seasonal style guide, ahead, to check out some of this winter's trending cuts.