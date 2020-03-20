I'm not an at-home workout kind of person — I'm much more motivated sweating with other people in a group setting. Now that I've started social-distancing and working from home, and my regular barre and HIIT classes have been cancelled, I've been going for daily 30-minute runs. It's a great mental break in this stressful time, and good exercise, sure, but after six days straight of logging kilometres, my legs are starting to feel like jelly. I've also blown through every podcast on my must-listen list. (Send recos!)
Luckily, some of my favourite fitness studios across Canada are now streaming at-home workouts. And the majority of them are doing it for free, despite having to close their gyms and studios and lose weeks worth of business to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Here, I've rounded up some of the best free livestream workout classes from across the country — from barre to yoga to strength training, all of which you can do with minimal equipment from the comfort of your own living room.