The Best Waterproof Running Shoes For Rainy Days

My thought process when I notice it looks rainy outside and I have a run scheduled typically looks something like this: Yuck. I should skip it. No, no, then I'll feel horrible. Maybe I'll hit up the treadmill . Ugh, that's worse than not running at all. Okay, I'm doing this. I'm running outside. I'm out here... Hey, this is actually kind of fun. Inevitably, I end up imagining myself as Allie running up to Noah on that dock in The Notebook , only I'm Allie and and my crush is Noah.