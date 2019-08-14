16 Podcasts That Will Make You Smarter

It's the end of summer, and the aisles of Staples are stocked with multi-coloured binders, dolphin-themed folders, and those 20-packs of gel pens. We're in the brief, wonderful season known colloquially as "back to school shopping" time. Alas, this season is only applicable to a certain age group. Once you graduate, there's no need to accrue blank notebooks and pencil cases.
So what does a person after they're done with traditional schooling? Do we just let our minds atrophy? Do we count the number of brain cells that sputter out as each hour of sitting in front of a computer whittles by? No, no. There's a ridiculously simple way to ensure you learn something new every day — and that's by downloading podcasts.
We've gathered the best podcasts for lifelong learners. Each episode of these well-produced, fascinating educational podcasts will make you a smarter, more curious person. Instead of starting the morning by sitting in class, start it by listening to these podcasts' memorable opening jingles.