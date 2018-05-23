I loved my college and my major. But what I loved even more was the satisfaction of knowing that I had a plan. I told anyone and everyone about my goal of attending law school after graduation. I looked at life like a series of checkboxes. The first was picking a career path. Once I got that out of the way, there was a whole new list of boxes that were waiting to be filled. I had get into college, to join clubs, take the LSAT, apply to law schools, get internships, and so on. All this would lead me to that last, big checkbox: becoming a lawyer. And then I would be done! At 17 years old, before I even stepped foot on campus, I was confident that I had figured out the key to life.