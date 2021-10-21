Tinashe Lets Go With A New Album & No Limits

“At the time, it all just happened too fast,” Tinashe, now 28, reflects. After her debut, she quickly learned about the pitfalls of the modern music business in the belly of the beast. When it was time to put out what was meant to be her sophomore album, the experimental Joyride, Tinashe was put on hold. “They didn’t know where I fit in their landscape,” she explains, describing the grey area of being “too urban” for pop and too experimental for R&B. The project wasn't supported by her label, RCA canceled her tour and sold songs out from under her, she says (Refinery29 reached out to RCA for comment, but received no response). While Joyride lingered in purgatory for three years before it was quietly released in 2018, Tinashe decided to release Nightride in 2016 as a holdover album, which she claims went against RCA’s plans for her. “It was very clear to me that if I wanted to work in that system, I had to make a lot of compromises, and that didn't sit well with my spirit at all.”