CODA Breakout Star Emilia Jones Is Coming Of Age — On Screen & Off

That living connection with Ruby’s psyche led to one of the movie’s most emotional moments: Ruby decides to stay behind and work to help her family, deferring college — and her dream of singing — indefinitely. Still, Frank, Jackie, and Leo come to see her sing in her high school choir’s concert where she performs a duet of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s hit love song, “You’re All I Need To Get By,'' that, by the looks on the audience’s faces, brings down the house. We wouldn’t know; like the Rossis, we don’t hear it. We experience Ruby’s performance as the family does — in total silence — and see the impact her voice has on those around them. Later though, Frank and Ruby sit outside their home, and he asks her to sing it — but for him this time. Tearing up, he rests his hands on her throat, feeling the vibration of her vocal chords, as she assures him that he and the rest of the family are all she needs to get by. It’s not true, and they both know it. The next morning, Frank ushers Ruby out the door and to her Berklee audition. Her future is waiting.