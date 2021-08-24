CODA Breakout Star Emilia Jones Is Coming Of Age — On Screen & Off

On screen, Jones’ character, Ruby Rossi, is navigating her first real taste of independence from her family with whom she shares an uncommon closeness. As the hearing child of deaf adults (known by the acronym “CODA,” hence the film’s title), Ruby acts as a link between her parents Frank and Jackie (Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin), older brother Leo (Daniel Durant), and their surrounding community in Gloucester, MA. She interprets her parents’ embarrassing sex questions to their doctor, works as the only hearing deckhand on the family fishing boat, and argues for fair prices for their daily catch. So when her choir teacher (Eugenio Derbez) encourages her to apply to the Berklee School of Music as a singer, Ruby feels conflicted. Does she risk pursuing a dream that excludes her family and forces her to strike out on her own? Or does she stay behind and surrender to the more comforting fable that they cannot function without her?