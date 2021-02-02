The ongoing pandemic may have forced the usual gathering of film-lovers, celebrities, journalists, and creatives onto virtual platforms across the world, but one thing remains consistent: The Sundance Film Festival is a place to discover new faces and fresh talent. All you need is a screen.
2021 boasts one of the most diverse lineups in the festival’s history: Half of all the films showcased are directed by women, and directors of color make up 51% of total filmmakers. For the first time, 15% of directors identify as LGBTQ+ and 4% identify as non-binary. That wide array of perspectives is evident in the breadth of stories told on-screen, from Carey Williams’ R#J, which drags Shakespeare into the world of social media, to CODA, Sian Heder’s record-breaking coming-of-age tale about a child of deaf parents who discovers she loves to sing.
Bringing these worlds to life are a new generation of rising stars, all mesmerizing performers destined to become household names. Want to know who will be dominating the awards conversation next year? It all starts here and now, with actors you’re about to meet for the first time, or connect with in a whole new way.