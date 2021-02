2021 boasts one of the most diverse lineups in the festival’s history: Half of all the films showcased are directed by women , and directors of colour make up 51% of total filmmakers. For the first time, 15% of directors identify as LGBTQ+ and 4% identify as non-binary. That wide array of perspectives is evident in the breadth of stories told on-screen, from Carey Williams’ R#J, which drags Shakespeare into the world of social media, to CODA, Sian Heder’s record-breaking coming-of-age tale about a child of deaf parents who discovers she loves to sing.