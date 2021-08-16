CODA Is A Beautiful Reminder That My Deafness Is Not A Deficit

And beauty certainly abounds in CODA. Troy Katsur’s performance as Ruby’s dad, in particular, is brilliant — and a reminder that deaf talent is readily available. I laughed out loud repeatedly at his flawless comedic delivery. Frank waves aside his daughter’s admonitions to turn down the blaring rap music when picking her up from school, exclaiming he loves the genre because his “whole ass is vibrating.” In great detail, Frank explains his jock itch to the doctor: “My nuts are on fire. They’re like angry, hard little beets. Covered in barnacles. And your mother’s even worse... like a boiled lobster claw.” Not every signing communication has a direct English translation, but the “sex talk” that Frank and Jackie give their daughter and her love interest, Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelio), shows that a conversation with your parents about the birds and the bees is uncomfortable in every language, including ASL.