CODA Is A Beautiful Reminder That My Deafness Is Not A Deficit

Though the central plot revolves around the one hearing member of the family, the film deftly represents the Deaf community without the usual disability tropes and reflects the depth of our experiences without making deafness an all-defining feature. For many of us, deafness is not a deficit as it has typically been portrayed in film. I see our strength in Ruby’s deaf parents, Frank (Troy Kotsur) and Jackie (Marlee Matlin), who must navigate an inaccessible world created for the hearing. I recognise myself in their everyday interactions as they politely smile and nod despite not being able to hear. I feel the anger and frustrations of her older brother (Daniel Durant), who is also deaf, when he exclaims, “Let them figure out how to deal with deaf people! We’re not helpless.” I felt seen, which is rare in a society that largely centres around sound for communication.