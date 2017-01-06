Tinashe Is Here To Claim Her Title For Best Dancer Of 2017

If you only know of Tinashe because of her sultry sleepover song with Britney Spears, then you don't really know about Tinashe. The performer has always been known for her wildly impressive dance choreography and ability to command a whole stage. And now she's back at it again with her latest single and video, "Company." In it, the 23-year-old leads a smoky, high-energy dance class with a crew of talented backup dancers. In a world where some singers merely wander around a stage while forgetting the lyrics, Tinashe's attention to detail when dancing is really impressive. The video was mapped out by LA-based choreographer Jojo Gomez, who has made headlines before for her creative sequences. Twitter, like us, can't get over how talented and underrated she is.
Advertisement
Okay, but can we talk about @Tinashe's "Company" video? she danced for 4 mins straight!— Makayla (@aye_kaylaa) January 6, 2017
Tinashe came straight from the school of Janet and Britney. She slayed that shit!! pic.twitter.com/HCsfXdJR1L— ㅤ (@babyheirandafro) January 6, 2017
Tinashe is SO underappreciated. That girl is the product of Jan and Brit's influence. Bitch is bad AF in #COMPANY.— eri (@eriwaves) January 6, 2017
How many times does @tinashe have to prove that she is extremely underrated? pic.twitter.com/hvxqKrvwH2— mike (@2onTinashe) January 6, 2017
Tinashe is truly the best dancer in the industry right now. I'm amazed. pic.twitter.com/9ol2Wsrxgt— Godnashe (@MommyTinashe) January 6, 2017
I hate how underrated tinashe is when she's honestly one of the most talented artists of today— 58 million records (@moonlightaribg) January 6, 2017
So watch, listen, and don't sleep on Tinashe.
Advertisement