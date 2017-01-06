Story from Music

Tinashe Is Here To Claim Her Title For Best Dancer Of 2017

Morgan Baila
Photo: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock.
If you only know of Tinashe because of her sultry sleepover song with Britney Spears, then you don't really know about Tinashe. The performer has always been known for her wildly impressive dance choreography and ability to command a whole stage. And now she's back at it again with her latest single and video, "Company." In it, the 23-year-old leads a smoky, high-energy dance class with a crew of talented backup dancers. In a world where some singers merely wander around a stage while forgetting the lyrics, Tinashe's attention to detail when dancing is really impressive. The video was mapped out by LA-based choreographer Jojo Gomez, who has made headlines before for her creative sequences. Twitter, like us, can't get over how talented and underrated she is.
So watch, listen, and don't sleep on Tinashe.
