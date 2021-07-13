It’s not even her real name. Cameron was born Chloe Celeste Hosterman on January 15, 1996, in Bainbridge Island, WA. (Her good friends and lovers refer to her as “Chloe;” it’s “Dove” for the rest of us.) At 25, she has already lived a few lives. When she was 8, her best friend was murdered by her father, who then murdered his other daughter and took his own life. Cameron was 15 when her own father died by suicide — inspiring her to legally change her name to “Dove,” her father’s nickname for her. When she was 23, Dove’s good friend and Descendants’ co-star Cameron Boyce suddenly passed away from epilepsy, at age 20. The tattoo of a pistol with a rose emerging from its barrel on her wrist is in his honor. “Cameron was very passionate about gun control and giving children artistic outlets and alternatives to violent lives,” she says. “We grew up in a culture that is so desensitized to human loss at the hands of firearms. It's not even a political issue, it's a fucking common-sense issue.” Her activism stems from a deep personal place. “I don't actually feel responsibility for anything, ever. I don't feel like a role model. That’s not purely intended. I act on things because they’re important, and it would be a devastating waste not to use a massive platform to speak up.”