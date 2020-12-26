Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Verified
Verified
Flo Milli Is Just Getting Started
by
Stephanie Long
Best of Netflix
Bridgerton
’s Nicola Coughlan Has Some Secrets She’ll Never Tell...
Anne Cohen
Dec 26, 2020
TV Shows
Let Odley Jean Be Vulnerable With You For A Second
Ariana Romero
Oct 16, 2020
TV Shows
Amara La Negra Shouldn’t Have To Educate You. But Class Is In Session.
Ariana Romero
Sep 22, 2020
Movies
Lili Reinhart’s Been Through Heartbreak. She Wants To Tell ...
After a tumultuous year, Lili Reinhart is learning to swim through the pain.
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Maybe You’ve Heard A Rumor About
Umbrella Academy
’s Emmy...
“What exactly does one do after Hamilton?” It’s a serious inquiry, one that only a chosen few within the entertainment industry will ever have the op
by
Ineye Komonibo
Verified
Alisha Boe For (Netflix) Class President
She found her voice as Jessica Davis on
13 Reasons Why
. Now Alisha Boe is using it to fight real-life injustice.
by
Ariana Romero
Verified
For Kiernan Shipka’s Next Trick, She’ll Make Sabrina Disappear
Her childhood was spent on Mad Men and her adolescence as lead of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina. Now, a new era of Kiernan Shipka is dawning.
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Verified
The Gag Is, 2020 Isn’t Ready For Keke Palmer
She was in the C-suite on Nickelodeon, and now she’s saying good morning to America every day. Keke Palmer isn't 2019's breakout star. She's the new deca
by
Danielle Cadet
Verified
Abigail Breslin Is All Grown Up — Like, All The Way Up
The actress has been in the business since she was 5 years old, and everything has changed — except for one undying narrative.
by
Kelsea Stahler
Verified
Haters Are Cierra Ramirez’s Motivators. But Don’t Come For Her La...
Getting into
Good Trouble
isn’t enough for Cierra Ramirez. She wants the world.
by
Ariana Romero
Verified
Joey King Is Coming For Her Netflix & Hulu Crown
The 19-year-old actress became a teen queen after starring in Netflix's
The Kissing Booth
. Her role in Hulu's
The Act
is poised
by
Kelsea Stahler
Verified
Stranger Things
Star Natalia Dyer On The Upside-Down Of ...
Nancy Wheeler goes full Nancy Drew in season 3. But will prying eyes let Dyer retain any mystery in real life?
by
Ariana Romero
Verified
Beanie Feldstein Is Ready For Her "Titular Role"
Beanie Feldstein and Olivia Wilde are holed up in a Las Vegas hotel, having arrived in what Wilde jokingly refers to as “our spot, where we feel most at
by
Anne Cohen
Verified
Josephine Langford Isn't The Next Bella Swan, But She's Ready For...
The Australian actress is set to break out in the movie adaptation of a fan fiction phenomenon, and she's curiously calm about everything that comes w
by
Kelsea Stahler
Verified
Frankie Shaw Will Apologize For Some Things, But She's Not Sorry ...
SMILF cut through the noise to show single motherhood in all its messy glory. As creator Frankie Shaw awaits the season 2 premiere, however, allegations of
by
Amelia Harnish
Verified
Odessa Young Is Unstoppable: Meet The Breakout Star Of
Assass...
It’s Heathers meets The Purge when a town-wide data leak means four teen girls have to rise up against slut-shaming, hate, and toxic masculinity. Get rea
by
Anne Cohen
Verified
For
Crazy Rich Asians
Star Awkwafina, Fame Is Just "A Un...
On the day I speak to Awkwafina, she’s on the cusp of a movie star moment. We are approximately T-minus five hours and forty minutes until the Crazy Rich
by
Anne Cohen
Verified
How Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is Shattering Hollywood’s Glass Ceilings
In Hollywood, Black female actresses have been typecast since the beginning. There’s the sassy sidekick, the around-the-way girl, and of course, the mamm
by
Renell Medrano
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted