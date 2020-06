“I’m just so tired of being a community of the unheard and pain. It’s personal because I see my father, I see my brother. Those are friends, my family,” Boe says. Boe, whose father is Somali and whose mother is Norwegian, was born in Oslo and moved to L.A. as a 7-year-old, when her mom, Vibeke Boe, married an American. Boe was only 19 when she was cast in 13 Reasons Why in 2016; she has a little brother, Asante, who turned 12 the day of our video chat, and will be going to high school in the not too distant future. She becomes visibly emotional realizing he has six more years of schooling ahead. This feeling makes the stakes of Boe’s high-school set show’s all the more real, something that’s coming into focus even more sharply right now. “It’s even harder to have a president who would rather label certain protesters as terrorists rather than a school shooter,” Boe says. “A school shooter, he would never call a terrorist.”