Clay's out for a run, but his mind can't stop flashing to the symbol he keeps seeing, the bloody shower from Diego's prank, and all the other inexplicable moments he's witnessed. He says he feels removed from reality and like he's watching himself from outside himself. When he returns home, it's with his dad, who found him just standing out on the pier where Bryce was murdered. They mention that last week he was found just standing in front of Bryce's old house. Clay's mom says she's going to perform a random drug test as part of making sure that Justin is okay but also that Clay is too. Clay's test comes back positive, and he accuses Justin of switching the samples. Justin, hurt, says that he's been doing good. But Clay's dad wants to know why Justin was back in his old neighborhood recently. Clay's mom grounds them both. Once alone, Clay brushes past the pointed, hurtful accusation he hurled at Justin and says he thinks his parents are tracking them, probably on the new phones they got them for Christmas that came complete with pre-installed apps. (Duh.) Justin won't tell Clay why he was in his old neighborhood and Clay won't say why he tested positive. There's not a lot of trust left between them.