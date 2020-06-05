The final season of 13 Reasons Why is here and as complicated as ever. Even though some characters have moved on, graduated, died, or been murdered, there are still a ton of characters to keep track of. This 13 Reasons Why season 4 recap will help viewers keep tabs on all the intertwining storylines as the show draws to an end.
Last season ended with Bryce Walker's (Justin Prentice) death and the friend group pinning his murder on Monty De La Cruz (Timothy Granaderos), who'd been killed in jail awaiting a rape trial. The friends framed Monty to help Bryce's real killer go free (or killers, depending on how you look at the situation). Season 4 picks up about a month after the events of season 3 and steamrolls right into more confusion, paranoia, mystery, and intrigue.
Episode 1: "Winter Break"
The series opens on a funeral — another funeral. We soon learn that this one is separate from either Monty's or Bryce's, because it's taking place six months in the future. A pastor speaks about how things need to change so that young people stop dying. Um. Yeah.
Then the show flashes back to six months previously at Christmastime, so about a month after the events of season 3. Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) is sleeping and wakes up to Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn) coming in to their shared room. "Put your clothes on, we gotta go. Monty, he's still alive," Justin says. It's a startling discovery since Monty was presumed dead in season 3, and then Clay and his girlfriend Ani Achola (Grace Saif) pinned Bryce's murder on Monty. (Alas, Clay and Ani are still dating.) But it becomes apparent that it's just a dream when Clay and Justin's visit to Monty in jail ends with Monty attacking Clay and Clay waking up in a sweat. He's been having recurring bad dreams, and seems to be dealing with some PTSD from his own arrest for Bryce's murder and then covering up the crime by helping frame Monty.
Justin is still at a rehab facility after admitting last season that he needed some help on his journey to recovery, and Clay hasn't opened up to him or anyone about his nightmares. But Clay's parents are worried because his grades are slipping and he hasn't prioritized applying to college. (A classic problem that the kids on Riverdale also share, so don't feel too bad, Clay.)
Clay's voiceover reveals that he only feels alive and like himself when he's helping his friends, so when Tyler Down (Devin Druid) calls and needs a ride, Clay jumps into action. It turns out that Tyler needs a ride to the Sheriff's station, which can only mean trouble. Clay tells Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe) to keep planning the welcome home party for Justin while Clay takes care of Tyler. He waits in the car for Tyler who comes out and reveals that the police found Tyler's bag of guns and traced it to him. Clay and Tony (Christian Navarro) had helped Tyler hide the bag after Tyler decided not to go through with a school shooting in season 2. Clay panics that the cops are onto Tyler, but Tyler tries to calm him down. He says that he lied to police about the bag being stolen from him, and since they could only trace the bag but not the guns to Tyler, they are safe. Clay doesn't seem so sure, and it only adds to his growing stress. He thinks that if the cops can tie the guns to Tyler, then Tyler may rat them all out for covering up Bryce's murder in exchange for saving himself.
At Justin's welcome home party, the whole friend group gathers for the first time since framing Monty. They've been busy with winter break and dealing with the magnitude of their problems and staying away from each other. But no longer. However, the mood is dampened a bit when Justin suddenly breaks up with Jessica, citing the need to focus all his energy on his recovery. When they're alone, Clay asks if Justin talked about Bryce while in rehab. Justin says yes, because it's part of the healing process, but that he just mentioned missing Bryce — not that they'd covered up his murder. (Obviously, Clay.)
At the police station, Sheriff Diaz (Benito Martinez) notices that Ani's interrogation tape doesn't exist. There's only a written statement of everything she said. This is notable, because it was Ani who spun the whole story about Bryce being killed by Monty. She and Alex Standall's (Miles Heizer) dad Deputy Standall (Mark Pellegrino) worked on the cover-up together, because Alex is the one who actually contributed to Bryce's death when he knocked him off the dock and into the lake and didn't help him back out before Bryce had drowned.
Meanwhile, Jess is trying to put together a living arrangement similar to the one that Clay and Justin have for herself and Ani. She invites Ani to stay at her house since Jess' mom and brothers are relocating to Seattle, but Jess and her father are sticking around until the end of senior year. Originally, Ani was going to move to Oakland with her mother, but her mom agrees to let Ani live with Jess so long as Ani visits regularly and has a sundown (!) curfew. After they straighten out Ani's ability to stay on the show, er... at Liberty, Jess and Ani head into the woods to destroy the confession tape that Bryce left for Jess in season 3. It's clear that she's trying to put him behind her, but she's haunted by the image of him — literally. She sees Bryce in the woods in some sort of PTSD-induced flash.
Upon returning to school from winter break, the building has been upgraded with metal detectors and school resource officers (SROs), who play a similar role police officers, but are assigned to work only within a school building. It's a heavy response from school leadership to add them to the mix.
When Jess walks through the metal detector, her bra sets it off and the male SRO tells her that she'll need a pat-down. As a sexual assault survivor, the idea is triggering to Jess, so she refuses and storms off to the principal's office. She demands that Principal Bolan (Steven Weber) hire female SROs for pat-downs. The principal agrees and asks Jessica to be his eyes and ears "out there" in exchange for letting her have some say over the new security measures. She's student body president, so she probably deserves to have some input on that.
New character alert! At career day, we meet Estela De La Cruz (Inde Navarrette), Monty's sister. She doesn't seem to be like her brother at all, and asks Jess if she can join her anti-sexual assault club HO (Hands Off Our Bodies). Another new student is also wandering around, but we've met him before: Winston Williams (Deaken Bluman) is Monty's alibi for the night of Bryce's murder. He used to go to Hillcrest, but he transferred schools to go to Liberty for the last semester. He says it's because he got expelled from Hillcrest, but Clay thinks he's there to dig up evidence, since he knows Monty is innocent. Clay is incredibly paranoid about everything all season, and this is just the start.
Meanwhile, Winston has struck up a conversation with Tyler about joining yearbook (mostly so that Winston can get access to old yearbooks and peruse them for clues about who really killed Monty). No one except Clay and Ani know the truth about Winston, so Tyler isn't suspicious at all.
Clay notices that the football team has "De La Cruz" jerseys to honor Monty, because they think he's innocent in Bryce's death. Clay loses it and starts beating one of the football players up. It's jarring because it's so very uncharacteristic for Clay.
Later, we see he's back in therapy with his old middle school psychologist Dr. Ellman (Gary Sinise). They're working on Clay's intrusive thoughts and his frequent panic attacks that have ramped up lately. "When I lose control, it's not good," Clay tells Dr. Ellman. "It's ugly." That will be important to remember down the road. Also important to note is that Clay seems kind of jealous of Justin's connection with his parents, whereas a season ago he loved having a brother.
That night, Clay has another dream-like vision wherein he hears Bryce's confession tape again (the one Jessica destroyed, which is how we know this isn't exactly reality) and he thinks he sees shadowy figures walking away from his house.
Clay may be pretending to be fine for everyone around him, he's very much the opposite.
A Few Details That Will Matter A Lot Later...
The reason Bryce couldn't save himself when Alex pushed him into the water is because Zach Dempsey (Ross Butler) had badly beaten him shortly before. So Alex killed Bryce, but Jessica and Zach are responsible too. As a result, Zach has taken to drinking a lot in season 4 and doesn't seem to care what happens to him.
Tony's dad was deported last season and is denied a visa in season 4, episode 1.
Alex kisses Zach in a moment of sudden bravery, but Zach turns him down gently.
Tyler definitely lied to Clay: At one point, Sheriff Diaz asked Alex's dad, "This Tyler kid, you really think he can help us?"
Episode 2 Recap: "College Tour"
This episode also starts with a flash forward to the funeral six months from now, in an effort to keep fans wondering about the central mystery of who dies this season. The pastor again talks about how people haven't done enough to help save these children's lives. You can say that again.
Flash back to the current storyline and Clay is filling out a college application in the middle of the night when he gets a FaceTime call from Monty. Confused, he declines it. Monty calls back, and Clay declines it again and blocks the number. Then Clay sees a shadowy figure in the room and follows it, knowing that it's not Justin. (Justin is asleep in bed). The water is running in the bathroom when Clay gets in, but the shadow has vanished. Suddenly, it's morning, meaning Clay jumped from 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. while thinking seconds had passed. The lack of sleep he's been getting is messing with his mind.
When the students arrive at school, they see red graffiti painted on the doors. "Monty was framed," the letters shout. The friend group is concerned. If someone is looking into the truth, it's only a matter of time before someone finds out what they've done. When Clay finds a red smiley face painted on the inside of his locker, he becomes convinced that the graffiti artist is trying to frame him. He says he doesn't trust most of the friend group anymore.
SRO officer Ted Wynn (Matt Passmore) stops Tony in the hallway because he has red paint on his hands. Tony says it's just from his auto body shop. Wynn notices that Tony is a boxer and seems excited about that.
The students head out on a tour of the local college. Zach wants to ditch with Alex, who declines. Zach seems completely unconcerned that the truth may come out, and this dangerously carefree attitude carries on throughout the whole season. On the bus, Clay sees Winston and Tyler hanging out and grows concerned, since no one else knows what a potential danger Winston could be. Just then, a can of red spray paint rolls down the bus aisle and lands at Clay's feet. He scoops it up quickly and shoves it in his backpack to dispose of later in case anyone is watching. Principal Bolan will later ask Clay if he is responsible for the graffiti, because they got an anonymous tip about him. Clay denies being involved, saying it wouldn't make sense for him to have been. The principal agrees.
Once at the college, the tour group splits into two. Clay tells Alex to keep an eye on Tyler, and Alex tells him the same about Zach. Zach almost immediately splits from the group to go to a college party. Clay follows. Soon they're playing drinking games and Clay gets intoxicated fairly quickly. He watches a young woman stumble down the stairs and follows her back up the stairs. He seems concerned when he notices a guy approach her and unbuckle his belt. It's Bryce (only it can't actually be, so this must be some sort of drunken flash). Bryce tells Clay to rape the unconcious girl, but Bryce isn't really there, so the girl's boyfriend comes back to find Clay just standing there. Understandably, the boyfriend freaks out and chases Clay downstairs and grabs him. Then it's Clay's turn to freak out as he screams, "Let me go!" over and over again.
Back on the tour, a newly single Jess is mad that Justin is talking to the female tour guide. She accuses him of such but he laughs it off. Then she gets mad that Justin isn't more freaked out about the graffiti. "I'm sure it's going to be fine," Justin insists. Jess says that's just because Justin doesn't bear any actual responsibility like she does. Justin denies this, and says he just has a better outlook now that he's trying to get better.
Meanwhile, Alex doesn't do much keeping an eye on Tyler, but he does strike up a conversation with Winston. Soon Alex spills his whole story to Winston, including his suicide attempt from season 1. Winston tells him that he's glad Alex is still alive and makes a move to hold his hand. Alex recoils, quickly saying that he's not gay, but his episode 1 kiss with Zach indicate that Alex may be struggling to full express his sexuality.
Cut to campus police, where Clay's dad (a professor at the college) picks him up and looks severely disappointed in him. Clay missed a meeting with the Dean, but Justin attended. Clay says bitterly, "At least my parents have one son with a future." And then Clay throws up on Justin. Once Clay's sobered up, Justin confesses that he feels like he's just going to mess everything up in his life and become a junkie again. He also feels bad taking Clay's parents' money since they should be using it to send Clay through college. Clay complains that he hasn't even applied anywhere anyway, and he rejects Justin's offer to help.
At school the next day, Clay sees that Winston and Alex are hanging out now too, exacerbating Clay's fears. The principal calls Clay into his office to discuss his antics on the class trip. Clay can only focus on the photos of the graffiti on Bolan's desk. There's a sort of signature, a letter V with an arrow through it, that Clay seems to recognize but can't place. It's worth noting that when Clay went to take the spray paint can out of his bag after the class trip, he found two cans. His fear that someone is framing him is likely tenfold.
Alex and Tony are spending time at Tony's boyfriend Caleb's (RJ Brown) gym. Tony is training for a fight, because he thinks boxing is his only option after his parents were deported. Alex starts asking questions about Tony's sexuality, likely in an attempt to answer some of his own.
At therapy, Clay recounts the party events where he was standing over the girl in the room. He's scared because all he was thinking about at the time was sex, not that she was unconscious or anything else. If the scene of him standing over an unconscious woman wasn't upsetting enough, this confession is a clear sign something is incredibly wrong with this kid. Clay says he just wants to get better.
Meanwhile, Ani notices that Estela had access to red paint in the HO club room, She invites her to coffee to see if maybe she was the one to write the graffiti. She is Monty's sister after all. But at coffee, Estela says she's not there to defend her brother. However, she can't understand why he would have killed Bryce. So she didn't do the paint job, but she's starting to piece together the holes in the story too...
When Clay comes home from school, Sheriff Diaz is meeting with his parents. Both Justin and Clay are concerned, but Diaz says he's just there to let the parents know about the school's new security measures. Clay has a panic attack regardless.
That night, as he's staring at his college application, things get even worse: Clay gets a text from Monty's number that says, "Monty was framed. You framed him" along with several images of Monty. Clay starts to type his college entrance essay — directly in the online application as if he's never heard of a Google doc draft before submitting the full thing.
The subject: "I covered up a murder."
You'll Want To Remember This Graffiti Suspect List:
Estela, because she's Monty's sister and doesn't understand why he would kill Bryce.
Clay, because he had a smiley face in his locker and a paint can in his bag.
Winston, since he knows for a fact that Monty was framed.
Zach, since he's been getting blackout drunk frequently.
Tony, since he had red paint on his hands (but we know that's not a real clue, right?).
A Few Details That Will Matter A Lot Later...
When Ani talks about their future with Jess and how they'll be free from this nightmare school soon, Jess sees an image of Bryce in the doorway, suggesting she, like many sexual assault victims, will not ever be truly free of her attacker.
Zach goes to see Bryce's ex Chloe (Anne Winters), whom Zach also likes. She's worried about him because she knows he's been drinking a lot. Zach breaks down and starts crying about how everything is messed up. The guilt of the Monty frame job is really getting to him.
Episode 3 Recap: "Valentine's Day"
The school is gearing up for the Valentine's Day dance, because these are still high school students with high school activities when they're not framing people for murder.
Whoever has Monty's phone has escalated from texting Clay to calling him. "See you in school," the voice ominously tells him that morning. When Clay arrives, he sees that there have been cameras installed all over the building, adding to Clay's increasing paranoia. Then "Monty" calls again and informs Clay that if he doesn't ever answer, "Shit will rain down." Clay sees Winston on his own phone and suspects that it's him behind the calls, but the voice denies this. "Don't you recognize the phone number?" the mysterious caller asks. It's Monty's number, but it can't possibly be Monty calling, right? Right. It has to be someone else. Whoever it is, they're really sending Clay over the edge and he has another panic attack in the photography dark room. He's so wrapped up in his fake Monty stuff that he also totally misses Ani's ridiculously overt and obvious clues that she wants him, her boyfriend, to ask her, his girlfriend, to the dance. This is 2020 and, yes, Ani could have also asked her boyfriend to the dance, but Clay probably would have missed that too.
Meanwhile, Alex suggests that he and Winston go watch slasher movies on Valentine's Day, since he's not into the holiday. Winston says he has to be at the dance for yearbook, but he can hang out tonight. Alex, who has been using Tyler as a buffer during their hangouts, says that Tyler isn't free that night. Winston reminds Alex that they can hang out just the two of them. Winston clearly knows what's going on.
Justin catches up with Zach to say that he, like Chloe, is worried about him. Even though Zach can't play on the football team after his season 3 knee injury, Justin invites him to come to the locker room to hang out anyway.
In the cafeteria, Clay gets another call. The voice tells him to pick a fight and that in that fight, Clay is not allowed to fight back. Clay, looking for the solution that causes him the least amount of trouble down the road, asks Zach to do him a favor and hit him. Zach declines, so Clay goes for the low blow and taunts Zach about his injury. After being hit with a low blow at his low point by a person who is supposed to be his friend, Zach happily hits Clay. The voice on the phone tells Clay that he's impressed with his ability to follow directions.
Meanwhile, Tony asks Tyler why he keeps flaking out on their hangouts, and Tyler (unconvincingly) says he's busy with work and school. Then Tyler gets called to the office. Suspicious about whether Tyler has been telling the truth, Tony follows. But Officer Wynn stops him in the hall. Apparently the officer has an independent boxing league and he wants Tony to join. Once their conversation ends, Tony sees that Tyler isn't meeting with the counselor like he'd said, he's meeting with the principal. Tony is now extra suspicious. That concern only grows when he tries to track Tyler down at his job after school, only Tyler isn't actually there. And then Tyler says he can't help Tony DJ the dance because he's busy. It isn't like Tyler to be shady or to turn down hangouts with Tony, so something has to be going on.
Clay finally realizes that he bulldozed Ani that morning when she was talking about the dance, and he wises up and asks her to go. But then he's almost immediately distracted again when the Monty phone number sends a photo of Clay taken right then in the library. Clay knows he's being watched and dials the number to see if he can track down the person. He hears a girl's phone go off and almost attacks her until he realizes she's just talking to her mom. Witnessing his freakout, Ani forces Clay to tell her the truth, and he does. Ani tells him not to worry, there is no proof that Monty was innocent or that they framed him.
Cut to the football locker room, where Jess is giving speech on the importance of the football team setting a good example for the school with their behavior. None of them are listening, but a new (to us) character named Diego Torres (Jan Luis Castellanos) stands up for her. But since he tells the guys to listen "to the lady," she schools him on how that's not really that respectful either. All hail resident badass Jess. Still, she seems intrigued by Diego, especially since she's been pretty lonely since her breakup with Justin. Speaking of Justin, the football coach takes him under his wing and advises Justin of a Narcotics Anonymous meeting that has a younger crowd. When Justin eventually goes to a meeting, he sees that the coach is also in NA.
Alex and Winston hang out sans-Tyler after all on a cute bowling outing. They're having a great time and then Alex says he'll go to the dance to keep Winston company while he works for the yearbook. Then Alex kisses him, which we all knew was going to happen eventually. We stan, but Clay would definitely not.
Another phone call from "Monty" reveals that the mysterious person has found out that Clay told Ani about the blackmail. The voice says they can prove that Ani wasn't with Clay the night Bryce died. Since Ani is Clay's alibi, that's a problem. But Clay seems so burnt out he doesn't care. "Just do whatever you want," Clay says in a defeated tone. The voice senses Clay's frustration and says that Clay can have Monty's phone if he can find it. The clues take Clay to HO club room where he hears a phone ringing, but it turns out to just be a burner phone. "Monty" calls back and tells Clay that he'll get the phone for real at the dance.
Clay has a therapy session where he doesn't mention that he's being stalked by someone who has the phone of a dead student, which seems like something you might get some help for, but what do I know. Instead, for some reason, Clay talks about how he doesn't know if he believes in love. Clay, who's had admittedly bad experiences with love says, "If you love someone, you're going to lose them." Yeah, they should definitely unpack that. But there's no time for that clearly huge issue begging to be unpacked, because the kids need to put on their dancing shoes and Clay has a phone to find.
Tyler shows up at the dance to help Tony after all, but quickly leaves after he gets a phone call. Tony follows him out and sees Tyler get into Deputy Standall's car. Yep, there's definitely something fishy going on there. In the car, Standall says, "You do still want to help us, right Tyler?" Tyler replies that he doesn't have a choice. "You always have a choice," Standall says.
Meanwhile, Jess sees Diego at the dance and he tells her that he does respect her. He also says they can hang out to make Justin jealous. Jess is on board with that idea. News spreads fast that Diego and Jess are dancing together, and Justin, who was at a meeting, comes to the dance to confront her. "Why him?" Justin asks. Jess replies that she's just lonely. It's heartbreaking.
Across the dancefloor, Clay tries to be in the moment with Ani and kiss her, but then his phone rings. "Having fun with your girlfriend? Kiss her one more time before it's too late," the voice says. Ani tells him to stop answering the calls, but Clay can't help it. The voice tells him to go the boys' locker room and he complies. Ani follows him out of the gym but gets distracted by seeing Alex and Winston making out. Since she knows the truth about who Winston is, she may now finally be compelled to tell the group before anyone else gets too close with Winston.
The showers in the locker room are stained with what is probably (hopefully) just red paint to make it look like blood. A knife sits on the ground. The voice takes Clay through an imagined version of Monty's final moments over the phone. It's pretty horrific. Clay grabs the knife and runs onto the football field when the voice instructs him to go. When he gets there, he sees Monty alive, but bleeding out. Clay tries to save him but it's no use. Clay begins to sob as Bryce also appears to him to call Clay a monster. And then Clay's reality vanishes to reveal the truth of the scenario.
Monty's body is actually a dummy painted red to look like it's bleeding. Bryce isn't there, but the whole football team, led by Diego, is. They were pulling a prank on him and used a program that allows all of the football team members to call Clay from Monty's number. Seeing Clay's severe reaction to what they thought was a mostly harmless (was it harmless, though?) prank confirms Diego's suspicions that Clay is hiding something. Clay flees the scene and walks back into the dance holding the knife and soaked in red paint that looks like blood. Ani takes one look at him and realizes that she's no longer interested in trying to stick things out with Clay. "You're right, I can't fix this," she says as she walks away.
Episode 4 Recap: "Senior Camping Trip"
Another flash forward to the funeral shows Charlie speaking in his Liberty jersey, suggesting that perhaps the person who dies may be on the football team.
Flashing back to the current timeline, Clay and Diego were both suspended for two weeks following the events of the dance. Now they're meeting with Jess and the rest of the student body leadership about whether they'll still be allowed to go on the senior camping trip. Jess votes that they shouldn't be, but the rest of the board approves it. During the meeting, Clay notices Jess and Diego are acting flirty and he silently fumes about it. Also, every year on this camping trip, the football team apparently picks a student to terrorize, so should we take bets now on it being Clay, or?
Cut to a therapy session with Dr. Ellman, who suggests that Clay speak to a chaperone if he's worried about going on the camping trip. Clay laughs the idea off, saying that adults always overestimate how helpful adults can be. It's clear with each passing episode that Clay is struggling more and more, and he tells Ellman that he feels anxious whether he's alone or with other people. He says he feels the anxiety all over his body and is afraid that he's not strong enough.
Ani and Jess' friendship is tested when Ani gets angry about Jess spending time with Diego after what he did to Clay. Jess points out that Ani slept with Bryce, Jess' rapist. It's a low blow, but a true one, and both friends look upset that she had to go there. Ani is missing the camping trip because her mother had a fall at work and she's going to Oakland to see her. Jess promises that she can take care of both Diego and Clay.
Just then, their phones buzz and soon everyone in that immediate friend group gets a message. It's sent from Clay's account, but he swears it wasn't him who sent it. It urges the friends to come clean or the truth will be revealed at the "senior share" campfire. They're all kind of freaked out about the message and it coming from Clay's computer. Meanwhile, Justin wants to know why Clay won't talk about what happened at the dance. Justin thinks Clay doesn't trust him anymore, and Clay doesn't deny it. Also, Clay’s mom says she's going to be a chaperone on the trip, which is honestly probably a good thing.
Jess says the obvious to Alex about how none of them can confess, especially since Alex's dad is the other chaperone on the trip. Oh, also Charlie gets to go even though he's not a senior. He's the football team captain, though, and promises to help keep things under control. Good luck, buddy.
There's a spooky element to the trip thanks to the Burnham Woods legend. Apparently a group of kids was "partying in ancient times, like the '80s" (yes, Clay really says this) and someone got drunk and fell and hit their head. The friends left him for dead, but he survived and killed all of his betrayers with an ax. Now he haunts the woods with said ax, naturally.
Once they're on the trip, Clay accuses Diego of hacking his email, and Diego seems genuinely confused — suggesting that maybe he really didn't send that ominous message. Clay also decides to insert himself in Alex and Winston's relationship, which he's heard about from Ani. Clay comes clean with Alex about who Winston really is. "Winston can alibi Monty for the night of Bryce’s murder," Clay says. "Does he know what I did?" Alex asks, referencing his role in Bryce's murder. Clay says no, but that Winston is digging for answers. Alex is upset that he's only just learning this now. When he next sees Winston, Alex tells him that he won't be bunking with him. "I can't do this anymore. Us," Alex says. Winston wants to know what he did wrong, but Alex walks away.
Meanwhile, the ever trusting Tyler believes that Clay really was hacked, and Tony wonders who would know how to do that, implying that Tyler has the skills to do it. Tyler is offended, but Tony points out that he was meeting with Deputy Standall the night of the dance. Tyler covers quickly with a story about how dances are triggering for him and since Standall knows why, he went to talk to him.
Away from the group, Jess and Diego are making out. She mentions that she wants Diego to leave Clay alone. He suggests that he will, but viewers should be suspicious of potential empty promises with this guy.
On the second day of the trip, Clay's mom and Deputy Standall organize a treasure hunt. Everyone surrenders their phones, takes their clue sheet, and hits the woods with a partner.
Justin and Clay are partnered up, and Justin says he doesn't think Clay wrote the email, but he's worried about what's going to happen on the trip and that Clay may not be able to handle it. Clay accuses Justin of sending the email because he has access to Clay's computer. Clay walks off, muttering about how Justin isn’t the same person after rehab. When he turns around, he notices Justin has gone missing.
Elsewhere in the woods, Jess and Alex are looking for clues together. They think they heard Clay call out, but Jess says that Diego promised to leave him alone. She suggests that she's dating Diego just to keep him away from the truth. "I'm not dumb enough to let him get close to me," she says. She reaches into a log to find the treasure the clues led to, but pulls her hand away when she realizes the log is filled with maggots. Alex runs away in disgust.
Back at the camp, Clay's mom finds the real clues in the trash can and realizes someone switched them out. The kids are out hunting clues from an unknown prankster, not their chaperones. Finally something makes at least a little sense.
Clay's looking for Justin in the woods and sees a wolf in front of him. Distracted, he doesn't notice when a group of people come up from behind and put a bag over his head. His hands are bound together and he's thrown down into a hole. He passes out and then has a dream that he's in a hospital with Monty. They talk about how the football team is after him for what he did to Monty. Monty mentions how he often acted out of rage and fear and asks Clay if anger ever overtakes his own emotions. Clay pauses, and then asks what really happened to Monty at the jail. Monty describes what it was like to die and Clay asks Monty to forgive him. "I'm not who needs to forgive you," Monty tells him.
Meanwhile, Justin is alone in the woods with a knife and looking worse for the wear. He spies a football player's jacket through the trees and runs to tackle him. But it's just Charlie. Justin tells him that some of the football players attacked Justin when Clay left him behind.
Elsewhere, Alex and Tyler come across each other after both ditching the treasure hunt. Tyler tries to defend Winston, having heard about his argument with Alex. But Alex tells Tyler who Winston really is. "He's only our friend so he can find out who really killed Bryce," Alex says, adding that he doesn't know who he can trust anymore. He walks away from Tyler and sees Zach about to row out on the lake in a boat. He joins him. Zach is drinking, as he usually is in most of his scenes. They each complain about their respective unhappiness and Alex starts to drink with him. Bolstered by the alcohol, Alex stands up in the boat but falls overboard. As he sinks, he has a flash of Bryce reaching out to hold him down, but Zach grabs him and rescues him. So many of these kids seem to have PTSD from Bryce's death that they're all seeing glimpses of him. Jess, Clay, and now Alex.
Winston finds Tyler, who asks why Winston lied to him about Monty. Winston says he was trying to be kind, since he knows what Monty did to Tyler. Winston promises he only knew Monty a little bit. Tyler doesn't seem satisfied with this answer, and he walks off.
The football guys are done with their prank on Clay now and go to let him out of his hole, but he's vanished. They also can't find one of their players. Clay's narrative voiceover says, "What if someone started fucking with the football team?” just as a bloody football jacket falls from a tree. Justin and Charlie check a nearby shed for Clay, but he's not there. Diego swears he doesn't know where Clay is. He admits to messing with the clues to send people to scary areas of the woods but that's it. Just then, one of the football players breaks out of the shed closet and he's been bound up, but by who?
In the woods, Jess hears Bryce's voice and then sees him standing there. "Why are you still afraid of me? I'm dead," Bryce asks her. "You should feel better." Then bugs start climbing out of his face in one of the more haunting visuals of the series. Hard pass on that one.
Back at camp, Alex tells his dad that he almost drowned, which makes him feel extra terrible for causing Bryce's own drowning. "I can't keep carrying this around anymore," Alex says. He considers confessing that it was him alone who killed Bryce. But his dad quickly shuts that idea down. He says that Alex's friends helped him because they know he deserves his life. His dad promises they'll make it through this. Just then they hear a scream.
Night has fallen and back at the shed Diego, Jess, Charlie, and Justin are there with the rest of the football team discussing who attacked them and where Clay is. They hear a rattling on the house and someone is scraping the sides with an ax. Just then, someone bangs on the door. It's Zach. The football team hightails it out of there, clearly spooked. Zach says the rest of them need to talk.
Cut back to Clay and he's still in the hole where the football team left him, but now he suddenly has his phone. He sees the same V and arrow symbol carved into the rock as he saw in the school graffiti. Surrounding him are all the treasure bags that the students were originally supposed to find, and a rope leading out of the hole. He seems extremely confused.
Back at the shed, more banging on the door reveals that Tony has arrived. They've now all been told about how Winston is Monty's alibi. Tony thinks Tyler sent the email, but Jess thinks it's Ani because she isn't there and she could have gotten to Clay's computer. Justin says they need to trust each other. Deputy Standall arrives and tells them to get back to camp.
At the campfire, Clay returns from the woods. He brings all the treasure bags with him and then accuses Diego of leaving him for dead. Diego insists that Clay wasn't there when they went to check on him. Then Clay accuses Winston of working with the football team. Winston has no idea what he's talking about. They all sit down around the campfire to answer the question of how the weekend has changed them. Winston sarcastically says that now he knows the kinds of people these students are. Clay says it hasn't changed anything, that he and his friends are bonded for life even if they don't want to be. Alex stands up, and for a moment it seems like he might confess to killing Bryce, but he just confesses to hating camping.
Winston comes to Clay’s tent and says he knows it was someone from the friend group who killed Bryce, he just doesn't know who yet.
Yes, It Matters That You Notice Charlie's Cookies
Yes, It Matters That You Notice Charlie's Cookies
Charlie keeps kindly handing out homemade cookies to his fellow students which will become important later.
Episode 5 Recap: "House Party"
Clay's out for a run, but his mind can't stop flashing to the symbol he keeps seeing, the bloody shower from Diego's prank, and all the other inexplicable moments he's witnessed. He says he feels removed from reality and like he's watching himself from outside himself. When he returns home, it's with his dad, who found him just standing out on the pier where Bryce was murdered. They mention that last week he was found just standing in front of Bryce's old house. Clay's mom says she's going to perform a random drug test as part of making sure that Justin is okay but also that Clay is too. Clay's test comes back positive, and he accuses Justin of switching the samples. Justin, hurt, says that he's been doing good. But Clay's dad wants to know why Justin was back in his old neighborhood recently. Clay's mom grounds them both. Once alone, Clay brushes past the pointed, hurtful accusation he hurled at Justin and says he thinks his parents are tracking them, probably on the new phones they got them for Christmas that came complete with pre-installed apps. (Duh.) Justin won't tell Clay why he was in his old neighborhood and Clay won't say why he tested positive. There's not a lot of trust left between them.
Justin calls someone and says they need to meet. It's the football coach, and Justin meets him for coffee. He tells the coach how Clay accused him of switching the tests and worries that Clay's parents may have agreed. Justin feels like he can't make all the amends he needs to make to carry on with his sobriety.
Jess' dad says he wants Diego to come over for dinner since they've been texting so much. He also wants her home so she can't go to the "Find Your Drink" party. It's a gathering where all the seniors try every type of alcohol so they can "find their preferred drink" before heading off to college. Jess doesn't understand how her dad even knew there was a party. More evidence that everyone's phones are being tracked by their parents.
At school, Clay and Tony are talking. Tyler joins them and mentions that since Tony is fighting in a boxing match this weekend, Tyler can help. "He hasn’t spoken to me in two weeks ... so why now?" Tony muses when Tyler leaves.
Jess and Diego are kissing, and she asks him how her dad knows about him. One of the football players then comes by to mention that the party is off because the host's parents found out about it by reading his email. Jess considers this and when she's with her friends later she says her dad knew about her texting, and now parents are finding out about parties. Clay adds that his parents have been tracking him. They go to Tyler’s old friend Cyrus (Bryce Cass) to get help taking them off the grid so they can plan the party without their nosy parents knowing. Jess wants to know why Justin isn't there with them.
Cut to Justin sneaking in at night and Clay waking up to catch him. Clay asks if he remembers when they went to see Monty (Clay's dream from episode 1), and Justin says they never did. Clay seems confused but then he realizes that Justin had just been sneaking in. "What time is it? Where have you been?" he asks. Justin says he hasn't been anywhere.
Jess and Estela are working when Winston comes up to introduce himself to Estela. He makes a snide comment about how Jess likes to get justice for people who have been wronged. Then Winston tells Estela that they're planning a memorial for Monty at the party.
Zach catches up to Alex and says he wants to hang tomorrow night. Alex says he doesn't want to go to the party. But since Zach’s mom put cameras in his room, Zach needs to say he's with Alex to get out of the house and away from the cameras. Zach says they’re going to the party.
Speaking of cameras, that night, an unknown student sneaks into the school and smashes the cameras lining the halls.
SRO Wynn is talking to Sheriff Diaz about the boxing match that weekend. Wynn has trained Tony for it and says he's trying to get Tony to open up to him.
Later, at the coffee shop, Justin mocks Jess for being with Diego. Justin says he is not coming to the party, which is smart since he's trying to stay sober.
In a therapy session, Clay says he doesn’t know how his drug test came back positive for weed. The therapist asks what secrets Clay is keeping. Oh, you know, just a hundred.
At the party, the students are playing a game called Paranoia where they have to guess secrets about each other. (Clay would love this one.) Winston guesses that people assume Jess is happy about Bryce being dead but that Jess' life would be less complicated if he was alive. She takes a shot, indicating that he was correct. Justin shows up to the party after all and sees Clay smoking weed. Since he tested positive and his parents think he's lying, Clay thinks he might as well smoke then. Justin is upset, because he doesn't want Clay's parents to think he relapsed when he didn't. Clay, cuttingly, says that his parents never trusted Justin and that's why they tested him in the first place.
Can we just go on the record to say that we hate season 4 Clay? Cool. Glad that's settled.
Time for the Monty memorial! They're all pouring one out for him in the yard. Jess sees a flash of Monty standing at the memorial, so Clay's not the only one who's dealing with visions of him.
At the boxing match, Tony's opponent is much bigger than him, and things don't go well at first. But Tony's boyfriend Caleb is there, and he tells Wynn that Tony has an uppercut that can win him the fight. Wynn tells Tony to use it. Tony sees Sheriff Diaz in the crowd. Then Tony seemingly disassociates a bit and sees himself as his opponent. So when he knocks out his opponent, he's really knocking himself out. There's a lot to unpack there. Diaz congratulates Tony on the win and invites him to swing by the station to chat about what's next for Tony after high school. Diaz then offers to give Tyler a ride home, but Tony shuts that right down.
Back at the party, Alex is watching a movie and hiding from the crowd. Charlie joins him and gives him a weed cookie. It's not explicitly stated, but it seems implied that this is how Clay tested positive. He must have eaten one of Charlie's special cookies on the camping trip.
Clay finds Zach playing piano at the party and apologizes for not telling everyone about Winston. Zach doesn't really seem to care, but he gives Clay advice for getting Ani back. He tells Clay to whisper something in her ear that she won't be able to refuse. (Viewers don't get to know what that "something" is.) Clay doesn't use the line on Ani, though. She's still out of town with her mom. He goes up to a random girl at the party named Valerie (Yadira Guevara-Prip) and learns that her dad is Sheriff Diaz. Clay whispers Zach's magic words in her ear (gross) and they work. In the next scene, they have sex — it's Clay's first time and it goes pretty much how you would expect.
Meanwhile Zach notices that Chloe is at the party and approaches her. She is going to San Diego State for school and says she's doing really well. She thanks him for helping her get to where she is. Zach kisses her, but Chloe tells him she has a boyfriend. Poor Zach.
Jess sees Justin at the party and he's drinking. Justin says he's sad that Clay and Jess both hate him, but Jess says she could never hate him. Justin reveals that his mom is back in town, and he's been visiting her in his old neighborhood. He says she's not doing well. Jess asks what he plans to do. "I'm going to keep trying not to die, try to stay out of jail," he says. Diego happens upon the two, who have gotten a little closer during their chat. He feigns anger and then says he's just joking as he leads Jess away from Justin. Jess asks if Diego knows that Monty once beat Winston up at a party (this happened in season 3). Diego says that isn't true. Jess tells him not to trust Winston.
Speaking of Winston, he's now chatting with Estela and trying to get her on board Team Find Out What Really Happened.
Clay and Valerie have finished having sex and are back at the party when Valerie's boyfriend approaches them. "You don't own me, Aaron," she says when he gets mad. Clay tells Aaron to back off and punches him. The thing soon escalates into a full on fight, which Justin comes to break up. Clay takes some of his anger out on Justin too before stalking off. On the way out, Clay tells Diego and Winston, "I will end you."
Diego and Winston begin talking about how they need to team up to figure things out for Monty. Diego asks Winston if Monty really did beat him up. Winston confirms the story but also gives the background of how they'd hooked up at the party. He tells Diego that he knows Monty is innocent because they were together the night Bryce died. Winston tells Diego that Jess is playing him. Diego brushes that idea off.
After the party, Justin runs across Tony in his old neighborhood. Tony is there following Tyler. They watch Tyler hand a package to a guy in a car, and Justin says he knows him. "He deals guns. He sold to Tyler," Justin explains.
Meanwhile, Clay is driving home with Zach in Zach's fancy car. High on weed and booze and having sex and fighting a guy, he starts to go faster and faster until he suddenly crashes and flips the car. The screen goes black before we find out what happened to Clay and Zach.
The One Line That Basically Sums Up This Whole Show:
Jess asks Justin if it's okay for him to be drinking when he's trying to stay off drugs. "What of any of this is okay?" Justin asks, practically recapping everything that's ever happened on 13 Reasons Why.
