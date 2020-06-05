Ani (Grace Saif) uses Monty's tragic death as an opportunity to pin Bryce's murder on him and shift attention away from Alex Standall (Miles Heizer), who was ultimately responsible. Ani learned of Monty's death before it became public knowledge and made a statement to Deputy Standall (Mark Pellegrino), Alex's father, who already suspected his son's involvement and conspired to destroy evidence. Bryce knew what Monty did to Tyler before most of the other characters, and threatened to go to the police if Monty didn't leave Tyler alone. Ani uses that moment to claim Monty was angry enough to beat Bryce to death. Ani also lied and said that Clay (Dylan Minnette), who was the police's number one suspect, was with her that night in order to give him an alibi. While Clay didn't kill Bryce, he is now an accomplice in framing Monty to save himself.