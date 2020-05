13 Reasons Why Just Teased Major Zach Spoilers For Final Season 4

It was Bryce, Zach’s friend turned mortal enemy, who broke Zach’s knee during the brawl. An angry and devastated Zach followed him to the docks where he beat him to a bloody pulp. Later on, Alex (Miles Heizer) and Jessica (Alisha Boe) arrived to find a badly wounded Bryce. When Bryce accidentally fell into the water as Alex attempted to help him up, Alex and Jessica — who was raped by Bryce before the events of season 1 — let him drown. Unaware of Alex and Jessica’s role, Zach confesses to Bryce’s murder, only to be informed by the cops that Bryce didn’t die of his injuries after all...though they certainly aided in Bryce’s death.