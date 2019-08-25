What Does The Fisherman's Discovery Mean Mean For 13 Reasons Why Season 4?

Warning: Major spoilers for 13 Reasons Why season 3 ahead.
Unfortunately for 13 Reasons Why hero Clay (Dylan Minnette), the neat-and-tidy resolution of the murder of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) — which was pinned on Monty (Timothy Granaderos) in order to save Alex (Miles Heizer) and Jessica (Alisha Boe) — may not stop Clay from facing consequences for another crime. At the end of 13 Reason Why season 3, a fisherman discovered guns in the river — and what they mean could lead to Clay's arrest, and the drama of 13 Reasons Why season 4.
To know about the guns in the river, one has to go back to season 1 of 13 Reasons Why. Photographer Tyler (Devin Druid) was severely bullied throughout the entirety of the show, and Tyler acquired an arsenal of guns that became a threat of violence that loomed over season 2. At first, Tyler doesn't use the guns for anything more than target practice. However, at the end of the show's sophomore season, Tyler is sexually assaulted in the school bathroom, which leads him to plot revenge on his bullies. Tyler goes to the spring dance, armed with guns, seemingly to murder his classmates.
Advertisement
Tyler doesn't go through with his plan. Instead, Tyler is thwarted by Clay, who begs Tyler not to go through with violence. Clay stands in between Tyler and his guns, putting himself on the line in order to save Tyler, and his classmates. Tyler agrees to drop his weapons, and Clay calls Tony (Christian Navarro) to pick Tyler up, just as the sound of cop cars can be heard heading to the school.
When season 3 picks up, we learn that Clay and Tony came up with a plan to protect Tyler, and his classmates, from future acts of violence. Clay recruits Jessica (Alisha Boe), Alex (Miles Heizer), Justin (Brandon Flynn) and more friends to look after Tyler at all times, to make sure that he's always safe and not a threat to anyone. Most importantly, Clay and Tony get rid of Tyler's stash of guns by dumping them in the river.
Clay and Tony assume the guns won't be discovered, but when they hear that Bryce was shot —an incorrect initial analysis from the medical examiner, as Bryce was beaten and then drowned in the river — they panic and think they could be blamed for his death should the guns ever be uncovered. Bryce drowned in that very same river, so what they may have assumed was the murder weapon could have theoretically been discovered there — except, the guns were never uncovered during the investigation.
All's well that ends well...right? Well, not exactly. Bryce's murder may have been solved, but the fisherman's discovery of the guns could very well cause drama for Clay, Tony, and Tyler — and possibly the rest of the gang, too. While it's possible that water could dissolve things like fingerprints, there's not a lot of clearcut research on the matter, so it's possible that prints survived and could tie these guns back to our trio. That would be a problem because Clay and Tony covered up a potential school shooting and protected a dangerous individual. Will they go down for this in the promised season 4? We'll have to wait and see.
Advertisement