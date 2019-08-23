Tyler's 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Struggle Isn't Going To Just Go Away In Season 3

Content Warning: Descriptions of sexual violence and intended violence at a school are ahead.
Something horrible is brewing throughout all of 13 Reasons Why season 2 and it's finally becomes a problem at the end. Fed up with how he's being treated by his classmates, Tyler (Devin Druid decides go carry out a school shooting. It's a disturbing and incredibly troubling story for the series to tackle, and going into season 3 of 13 Reasons Why, everything that did (and didn't) happen will have a lasting impact.
Tyler has always circled around the outskirts of Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) story, because, while he did contribute to her tragic decision, he's never been at the forefront of any greater 13 Reasons Why discussion — he had a crush on her and took creepy pictures, but he was never part of her inner-circle.
At the beginning of season 2, Tyler befriends Cyrus (Bryce Cass) and the two decide to try and take on some of the bullies at Liberty High School. For the most part, they do so through harmless pranks like vandalism on cars and the football field. However, after the duo are caught and punished, Tyler is sent away for a month try and work on his anger issues.
With everything going on — including the Baker family's lawsuit against the school, but more immediately, the vandalism — it's decided that the Liberty High will suspend its sports program. This doesn't sit well with many students, including Montgomery (Timothy Granaderos), who's always been a bully towards Tyler. Monty wants to get revenge on Tyler, but Bryce (Justin Prentice) advises against it, which is saying something considering it's Bryce who doesn't want to do something bad (he is the epitome of bad). Bryce then ends his friendship with Monty, which pushes Monty over the edge. Shortly after, Monty brutally attacks and sexually assaults Tyler.
Once Tyler has returned to school, Monty (along with two other jocks) corner him in the bathroom and beat him, push his face in the toilet, and then Monty takes a broom and rapes him with its handle. Tyler is left in the bathroom, bruised and bleeding, as the jocks walk away. (Yes, it's incredibly hard to watch.)
This vicious assault sends Tyler to his breaking point. 13 Reasons Why has been planting clues about gun violence coming into the show, like for example, when Alex (Miles Heizer) shoots himself and survives in season 1. This is the first time it appears to be aimed at more than one person. Fortunately, Clay (Dylan Minnette) gets a heads up that Tyler is coming to the school to get revenge on everyone who's hurt him, and tries to stop him.
Instead of alerting the authorities (someone else does, because sirens can be heard minutes later), Clay rushes outside to try and talk Tyler out of the shooting. This is also a hard scene to watch. Clay begs for Tyler to reconsider, while Tyler points an assault rifle at him. Somehow, Clay is actually able to get through to him and Tyler hands the weapon over. Clay has also thought up an escape plan for Tyler — since he doesn't want to see him dead and didn't realize how much he had been hurting — and calls on Tony (Christian Navarro) to act as a getaway car. As sirens approach in the distance, Tyler and Tony drive away, leaving Clay behind to try and clean up what's just happened.
What did just happen? It'll be interesting to see how Clay is able to talk his way out of this one, and also help Tyler going into season 3. This potentially devastating act, though averted, is not going to be an easy one to recover from.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
