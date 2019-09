At this point, viewers have been conditioned to expect to see women sexually abused, or, at minimum, threatened with the possibility. It’s in the metaphorical water to the point where the aforementioned Game Of Thrones added an extra rape scene where a consensual sex scene used to live. The fantasy epic would later shoe-horn in another unnecessary sexual assault , which the cast and crew have been defending since 2015. Handmaid’s Tale won an Emmy for featuring rape, or at least the possibility of it, in nearly every episode of its first season. That is why the scenes of Hannah and Jessica being sexually assaulted on 13 Reasons Why should deeply upset viewers; however, they won’t surprise them, as television has forced viewers to expect this kind of violence against women and girls at all times. It's a deeply upsetting fact that it is difficult to create a gut-punch level of discomfort over a form of violence that television has worked decades to desensitize audiences against.