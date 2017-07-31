The sex in "Queen’s Justice" has none of these underlying sinister problems. The scene begins with Jaime alone in Cersei’s bedroom, finally removing his heavy golden faux hand after a long day of carrying it around. When the queen bursts into the room, he immediately goes to reattach it, resigned to the fact Cersei will only be attracted to him if he has the fake accessory on. He doesn’t even question the need have it on in his sister’s presence, after remembering how thoroughly revolted she was by his stub. But, Cersei stops Jaime from donning the hand again, pushes it away, and starts kissing him anyway. Jaime murmurs, "No," — not because he’s not interested in sex, but because he believes a hookup with Cersei can only work if he pretends to be "whole” again. Cersei still keeps kissing him, but doesn't escalate the sexual situation until Jaime is enthusiastically into it.