Actor Who Plays Jaime Lannister Is So Down To Kill Cersei

Game of Thrones is a show about who lives as much as it is a show about who dies. In fact, many of our favorite characters have met their demise over the course of the first six seasons of the HBO series (with over 100 deaths, the showrunners don't mess around ). And with the new season approaching (July! Eek) we're ready to start brainstorming and theorizing who will be the next character we add to our long list of the fallen. Among them is none other than Cersei Lannister. We've written about the idea that Cersei will be killed at the hands of a few different characters, but now we have some reinforcement by one of the show's actors that one theory could be The One