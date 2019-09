Fans have already hypothesized that Cersei will lose her life this season at the hands of someone she knows. Many have guessed it could be Jaime who kills her citing Maggy the witch's prophecy , which already predicted Cersei's marriage to Robert Baratheon, the deaths of all her children, and her ascension to the throne. That prophecy also includes the line: “And when your tears have drowned you, the valonquar shall wrap his hands around your pale white throat and choke the life from you.” "Valonquar" means little brother, which could mean Tyrion or Jaime will take her life. If we believe this new clue, they might just do it with a familiar sword.