Warning: spoilers ahead for Game Of Thrones.
While many of us consider ourselves diehard fans of Game Of Thrones, only the most intense among us have dedicated our time to both the TV series and the book. But if you haven't read the book, you miss out on key details, like this theory that Jon Snow ends up killing Cersei Lannister.
When she was younger, Cersei (Lena Headey) was given a prophecy that warned of the death of her children, as well as that she would be dethroned by a younger queen. At least, that's all the HBO series revealed. It turns out the prophecy in the book took things a little further.
“When your tears have drowned you, the Valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you," it reads. "Valonqar" is Valyrian for "little brother," which has led people to believe that either Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) or Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) winds up killing the mourning mother. However, Reddit has another idea.
User self.gameofthrones, has been thinking about this a lot, and he has an entirely different culprit in mind: Jon Snow (Kit Harington).
"Since the Valonqar is Valyrian for the little brother, most people think that Jaime, or maybe Tyrion, will kill Cersei," the write. "I think that in a show as unpredictable of Game of Thrones, this is too obvious."
Instead, the user thinks the definition of "little brother" is a bit looser — as in, the person isn't necessarily Cersei's little brother.
"So Cersei’s murderer could be anyone who is a little brother," they continue. "But saying this in Valyrian suggests that the person will have Valyrian blood. The Targaryens have Valyrian blood. Jon Snow is a Targaryen. He is the little brother of Rhaenys and Aegon. He wants to kill Cersei. I think it is very likely that he does."
Mind. Blown. While we don't know if the TV series plans on following every plotline from the book, it would be pretty incredible to watch this showdown — let's just ignore the fact it would probably be many seasons away.
