The season 6 Game of Thrones finale may have left you with a few questions, but there's at least one that the show's creators are willing to answer, and it has to do with Cersei's future.
In an interview with Deadline, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss talked about that look. You know, the one Jaime Lannister shared with his sister and lover Cersei when he came back from battle to see her sitting on the Iron Throne.
"It’s definitely a moment where Jaime has to start coming to terms with how drastically and irrevocably everything in his world has changed — political arrangements, his personal life, everything," the two creators explained. "He knew his sister was capable of big plays, but this is another level."
But it's the look Cersei gives Jaime that the creators say is even more telling. "Cersei’s look back to him…well, he’s probably always known that she was in charge in their relationship," they said. "Now he really knows it."
Benioff and Weiss even discussed what Cersei's power move means for her in season 7. She may have the throne, but after the suicide of her son, Tommen, she has lost all of her children. The matriarch is all alone. The creators point out that if Cersei were less concerned about revenge and more concerned about her family, Tommen might still be alive. It's something she's going to have to deal with in the new season.
"Cersei has certainly done a lot of horrible things in her life and she could be a very cruel person, but the one thing that was redemptive about her was she genuinely loved her children," Benioff and Weiss said. "Now they’re all gone, and I think that is very interesting for us. Who is she, without her children? The answer is something you’ll find out about next season."
In their interview with Deadline, the guys also revealed a bit more information about the Wall. While they're not giving away any spoilers, the creators did say that after watching season 6, it should be clear to fans that the Wall "isn’t just a physical structure that is keeping the army of the dead out."
They point to the fact that the Wildlings found a way to get over it, so "at least in theory someone like the Night King has so much more in the way of both power and troops who’ll do literally anything he says."
But, the men added, "We have been laying out the likelihood that it’s going to be more difficult to get past the Wall than that, but we wanted to put that basic prospect out there. We’ll keep it at that for now."
You're going to have to wait until Game of Thrones returns in 2017 to figure out exactly what that means. But don't worry, just like winter, season 7 is coming.
