Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why dropped on Netflix May 18, revealing that the show's sophomore season did not pick up right where the first left off. Five months have passed since Clay (Dylan Minnette) confronted Bryce (Justin Prentice) and Tony (Christian Navarro) handed over the 13 tapes to Hannah's parents. In many ways, things have remained the same: Clay is still obsessed with Hannah (Katherine Langford), Bryce still rules the school, and everyone is keeping their secrets under lock and key.
Of course, as much as things have stayed the same, life did go on for everyone Hannah left behind. What happened in the five months since we last caught up with the characters on 13 Reasons Why? Here is everything that went down.
