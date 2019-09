13 Reasons Why is not a show that's easy to stomach. The Netflix series, which is based on Jay Asher's acclaimed 2007 YA novel, is about the aftermath of high school junior Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) suicide. The scene in which Hannah slits her wrists in the bathtub is one of the most disturbing depictions of suicide to ever be shown on television, and learning about the "reasons" Hannah chose to end her life — which includes being raped by one of her classmates at a party — is gut-wrenching. Now, the author of the novel states things could have gone very, very differently had he stuck with his original ending.