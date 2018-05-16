Being Clay is generally awful — and this time, 13 Reasons Why really digs into why. So much of the high school series’ first season is built on the idea Hannah was the perfect girl, whom so many evil monsters took advantage of. For Clay, Hannah would remain the ultimate One Who Got Away, forever kept on a pedestal due to her suicide. But Hannah, like any living human being, was not the apex of all that was good and pure. As season 2 takes great pains to prove, Hannah made mistakes and had flaws. The best episode of the season, No. 6, opens up a confounding, endearing relationship we never knew about, which truly fleshes out Hannah’s character and gives us a glimpse at who she was when Clay wasn’t dutifully looking on.