Since the 1999 Columbine shooting , active shooter drills have become commonplace in schools across the U.S. The drills range in intensity, from the sound of gunfire to actors or police posing as shooters and "gunmen" rattling classroom doorknobs — much like the one in 13 Reasons Why. Following the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, the Department of Education adjusted its shelter-in-place response recommendation to “run, hide, fight,” according to the New York Times, sparking a cottage industry of “security programs” for schools and law enforcement that include fake blood, shooting teachers with pellet guns, and simulated gunshots.