As for the feeling of an emerging backlash to the progress that’s been made in the year since #MeToo, Young says she’s not worried. “I hate to say this, but I knew that was going to happen,” she says about recent events such as Louis C.K.’s recent return to the comedy stage . “Things do get momentum, and then they lose it, and then there’s another political movement to become involved with, there’s another horrifying thing. But the fact is, the door has been opened on the conversation that will never ever, ever close again, despite the fact that it feels like it is. Whatever backlash happens is material backlash. There will always be those superficial waves that come in and out and wash old ideas away and bring them in again, but there is actually a really solid foundation.”