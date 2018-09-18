During the shoot, Young sings along to the playlist — “Sweatpants” by Childish Gambino, “Win” by Jay Rock, “Barbie Dreams” by Nicki Minaj, “Faking It” by Calvin Harris ft. Kehlani & Lil Yachty — in between poses. She jokes around and scrunches up her face when she sings, eyes closed, head bobbing from side to side, the movie version of what a singing face looks like. But when the camera turns to her, she’s 100% on. Pretend to have a conversation with herself? No problem! She mouths lines she’s supposed to be learning for a scene as she strolls around the room. She moves with the confidence of someone who is thoroughly comfortable with their body. To the photographer’s surprise, she doesn’t even want to see the preview of the picture she’s just snapped. Once she’s in character, she stays there until she’s done.