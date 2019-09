Lily (Odessa Young), Bex (Hari Nef), Sarah ( Suki Waterhouse ), and Em (Abra) are in the midst of this hell when Reagan (Bella Thorne) finds them in this exclusive clip. The girls are talking about the recent hack of their principal, played by Colman Domingo, which prompted people to accuse him of child molestation after the hacker revealed he had taken naked photos of his daughter when she was six. This could just be a misunderstanding, but Reagan doesn't have any sympathy.