The movie follows a group of 18-year-old girls — played by Odessa Young, Bella Thorne, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, and Abra — who lead the charge in a battle cry against the men in their town . The movie poses as a modern-day Salem witch trials. (It even takes place in a fictional town called Salem.) Each girl is fostering a secret. When these secrets come to light, the mob descends, aided by Twitter, Tumblr, and Snapchat. And, when the mob descends, the girls fight back in a very real way. Think of it as The Purge, but for 18-year-old women. Per The Verge's review of the movie , the climax of the film results in, well, quite a few deaths. Q.E.D., Assassination Nation has no time for politeness.