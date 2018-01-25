Sundance's Biggest Hit Is A Movie About Teen Girls Who Kill Sexists

If you were to dream up "the most 2018" film possible, it probably wouldn't be too dissimilar to Assassination Nation, an upcoming revenge fantasy that has sparked a huge buzz at Sundance Film Festival. So much so that the rights to the film, in which teen girls murder sexists, were bought for more than $10 million (about £7m), making it the biggest acquisition deal at the festival so far, Deadline reported.
The film, written and directed by Sam Levinson, is about a group of suburban, social media-obsessed high-school girls who seek revenge on an anonymous hacker who leaks people's phone and computer data on 4chan.
When the data dump reveals one of the girls' illicit relationship with an older neighbour, her life is ruined – but the group don't take it lying down and they try to get their own back on the man responsible.
Cast member Colman Domingo described it as "a war on toxic masculinity" during a recent Q&A session, while Levinson said the story's real villain wasn't social media but a "lack of empathy", according to The Verge. In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and #MeToo, it couldn't be more timely.
The cool and predominantly young cast includes Bella Thorne, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Odessa Young, Abra and Bill Skårsgard, who will no doubt ensure the film gets even more global attention and media coverage.
The global distribution rights to the film were snapped up in a joint acquisition deal between Neon (the company which released I, Tonya and Ingrid Goes West) and new production company AGBO, which is headed up by Joe and Anthony Russo, the director brothers behind the last two instalments of Captain America. It's already on our to-watch list.
