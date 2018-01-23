There Are Way More Women Nominated For An Oscar Than You Might Think

But there are a lot more women, whose names won't make headlines, poised to take the stage on 4th March. They are the documentarians, the producers, the makeup artists, the costume designers, the set decorators, the cinematographers — roles integral to the movie-making process but not as showy as say, Best Actress. You may not have heard of them before, but you know their work. And in a year where Hollywood has started to come to terms with a systemic power imbalance that has led to rampant sexual harassment and abuse, their contributions matter more than ever. If we're going to make real, lasting change, we need women at every level of the industry, not just in the spotlight or on the red carpet.