All The Movies You Need To Know About At Sundance 2018

It's that time of year already! The latest slate of movies headed to the the Sundance Film Festival in 2018 was released yesterday, giving us a chance to get excited for a whole new year's worth of films.
Some of our favourite stars will be converging on Park City, Utah, to promote their latest projects, which range from Lizzie, a lesbian ax murderer romance based on the life of the notorious Lizzie Borden starring Chloe Sevigny and Kristen Stewart; to Sorry To Bother You, a Black dystopian thriller starring Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, and Armie Hammer; and Ophelia, a feminist re-telling of Hamlet starring Daisy Ridley.
But perhaps the most timely offering will be Sophie Sartain and Roberta Grossman's documentary, Seeing Allred, about women's rights lawyer Gloria Allred, who has most recently been in the news as a defence attorney for one of Harvey Weinstein's alleged victims. The filmmakers have said that the film will continue shooting up until the festival itself, to provide the most up-to-date perspective on the allegations of sexual harassment and assault that currently have Hollywood and the media industry at large in a state of upheaval.
Which of these will be the next Mudbound, The Big Sick, or Call Me By Your Name? Click through for a round up the films we're most excited to talk, write, and obsess about.