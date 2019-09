All The Movies You Need To Know About At Sundance 2018

But perhaps the most timely offering will be Sophie Sartain and Roberta Grossman's documentary, Seeing Allred, about women's rights lawyer Gloria Allred, who has most recently been in the news as a defence attorney for one of Harvey Weinstein's alleged victims. The filmmakers have said that the film will continue shooting up until the festival itself, to provide the most up-to-date perspective on the allegations of sexual harassment and assault that currently have Hollywood and the media industry at large in a state of upheaval.