All The Movies You Need To Know About At Sundance 2018

Some of our favourite stars will be converging on Park City, Utah, to promote their latest projects, which range from Lizzie, a lesbian ax murderer romance based on the life of the notorious Lizzie Borden starring Chloe Sevigny and Kristen Stewart; to Sorry To Bother You, a Black dystopian thriller starring Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, and Armie Hammer; and Ophelia, a feminist re-telling of Hamlet starring Daisy Ridley.