Back in 2014, the actress was one of many victims of a nude photo leak that targeted female celebrities. Photos of her, and other stars, were shared online without her consent. Now, in an interview with Scott Feinberg for The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Lawrence has revealed what it was like to have her nude photos shared with the world.
"When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can't even put into words. I think that I'm still actually processing it," Lawrence told Feinberg. "I feel like I got gangbanged by the f**king planet. There's not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue, and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process."
Lawrence also told Feinberg that she wasn't interested in pursuing a lawsuit because it wouldn't change what happened.
"None of that was going to really bring me peace, and none of that was going to bring my nude body back to me and Nick [Holt], the person they were intended for," Lawrence told Feinberg. She also said that she felt like an "imposter" when a fan told her she was a role model after the leak happened.
Earlier this year, Edward Majerczyk, who was responsible for the leak, was sentenced to nine months in jail after pleading guilty to the hacking. He was also ordered to pay a $5,700 fine.
Lawrence also noted on the podcast that she personally didn't have any negative experiences working with Harvey Weinstein.
"I had heard that he was a dog, but he was always almost paternal to me. He was never inappropriate with me," Lawrence told Feinberg. "I thought we had a nice relationship where when he acted like an a**hole, I called him an a**hole. I actually think the word I used was 'a sadistic monster,' but it was just never of that nature so that was really shocking."
Earlier this month, Lawrence joined Emma Stone and Mary J. Blige in a THR roundtable to discuss sexual harassment, among other topics. During that discussion, Lawrence revealed that she once thought her acting career was over after a producer called her "difficult and a nightmare."
