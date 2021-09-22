Mj Rodriguez Is Ready For Her Next Act As Michaela Jaé

“I can finally officially say that I am moving from Mj Rodriguez to Michaela Jaé,” proudly says the 30-year-old, who, according to her, is wearing a jumpsuit. I do not know for sure because Michaela Jaé’s camera is off, given that she’s been beset by a busy couple of days and is feeling under the weather ahead of another set of neverending busy days. This is self-care in COVID times: she can see me but I can’t see her, an interesting reversal for someone in the spotlight and so used to being seen, discussed, and appraised.