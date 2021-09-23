Mj Rodriguez Is Ready For Her Next Act As Michaela Jaé

Because Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, she must traverse these massive opportunities while also considering the complicated power systems at play in Hollywood that want to pigeonhole her in “diversity” roles. For example, she is highly aware of her responsibilities as a lighter skinned Afro-Latinx actor. “I don't think when it comes to colourism right now that there is progression,” she says, echoing the important conversations that dominated internet discourse this summer following the debut of In the Heights. “If not everyone's a part of [what’s on screen], and you only see a group of people who are of a lighter complexion, especially if they are assimilated to whiteness, then that goes to show there's not a lot of work being done. The work is happening, but there needs to be more.”