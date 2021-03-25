Behind the mystery is Paloma Rocío Castillo Astorga, born and raised in NYC to Chilean parents; the ‘mami’ in her name references her city roots. "Being Latina in New York, you're going to get automatically called mami, wherever you go," she notes with a relentless yet somehow friendly tone — traits of a true New Yorker — that makes her feel like your vecina from down the block. "I'm going to use it as a compliment." But after her mom found out that she was skipping class in high school, the two relocated to be closer to family in Chile. Her mom kept such a close eye on her daughter that she literally accompanied Paloma to school every day to make sure she went. When Paloma graduated, she felt an immense sense of responsibility. "Now, I feel so terrible about it. I made my mom go through so much stress," she tells me, the realization of a daughter cutting through the fog of her wayward teenage years. "If it wasn't for her, I don't know what I'd be doing."