So while Twitter may be enjoying their drag, Tinashe may be onto something. For what it’s worth, I, too, have an opinion on why Tinashe’s career has flopped. I was super impressed with her performance skills and the body of work on her debut album Aquarius. But in her quest to be the next big pop star — she makes it very clear that this is the end goal — she skipped an important step. While she was teaming up with the likes of icons like Enrique Iglesias, Britney Spears, and even Chris Brown, she failed to cultivate a fanbase that identifies with her. So perhaps it might be time for her to integrate her strong stance on equality into her public persona. That’s a music career I could get behind.