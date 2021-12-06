Latin Music Has Taken Over the Globe—But Where Are the Women Producers?

Among 1da’s latest mentees is Perfxn, an artist he first came across on Clubhouse during a beat battle in 2020. Through the Music Liberates Music program, they produced tracks, like “On the Way” with vocalist Niqa Mor, that were later minted into non-fungible tokens (NFTs). That a musical powerhouse like 1da would partner with a company that has the resources to invest in emerging women talent is critical. According to Denise “Nice” De’ion, a Black Canadian producer who was also selected to participate in the program, the scale is tipped in men’s favor. “So when someone like Boi-1da, who is a leader in the industry, gives the co-sign, people see that [and] are automatically like, ‘Oh, she's dope. She's cool,’” De’ion says. “It helps because it's a huge brand standing behind women saying, ‘we see what you're doing, and we want to be an ally and help to increase that number.”