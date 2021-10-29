Collaborating With Abusers Is Wildly Profitable for Latinx Artists. That’s the Problem.

Of course, everyone makes mistakes—sometimes very big ones. Even those who cannot imagine perpetrating the kind of violence that these men have enacted on women might recoil at the thought of their work and lives being judged in the light of the worst thing they have ever done, regardless of what that may be. The truth is that we are all capable of harming people, and it’s likely we all have and will in small or large ways. But conditions for forgiveness require accountability, something most of the men who have been so-called “canceled” have not sought. Most powerful men publicly accused of violence against women seem to have barely contended with their abuse, much less publicly admitted their role in harm, apologized for it, or made meaningful efforts at repair. And when the person doing the harm has a large platform and a legion of adoring fans, efforts toward repair must be made for the person harmed, insofar as they might want to participate, and culturally.