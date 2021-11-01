Lil’ Kim, The OG Queen Bee, Opens Up About BET’s Trap Queens And Her Enduring Reign

From serving time to protect her friends to being respectability’s scapegoat — few artists have endured the amount of scrutiny she did at the height of their fame — Kim has taken it all in stride. She’s committed, it seems, to breaking glass windows with her fists no matter how much she may bleed. “I want all my sistas to feel some of the freedom that I felt when I got into the industry, the freedom to just really let go,” Kim says. “But it’s a catch-22, because once you get in the industry, you become bound by what freed you. It’s a lockdown and that’s what a lot of us women face.” Where many men in her industry simply rap about taking the lumps that come with being a boss, Kim has lived it. All of it. And where many men in her industry have crumbled, she seems to have survived graciously; something she attributes to her faith. “What kept me going was my spiritual side. At some point, I had no choice but to believe in God.”