Social Distancing Means Skipping Brunch, But It Will Save Lives

Yes, you can go outside for a walk or a bike ride, but again, maintain a safe distance. However, try to limit unnecessary trips to coffee shops or the gym; it’s best to be home as much as possible. When grocery shopping, try to go during off-peak hours to mitigate exposure to others. When you are out, assume surfaces are not being cleaned as often as necessary. Coronavirus can survive on metal for up to five days, glass for four to five days, and plastic for up to nine days, according to a study recently conducted by the Journal of Hospital Infection — so wash your hands before touching your face. In general, wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizer when unable to wash with soap and water. If you are feeling ill, contact your medical professional so they can help you figure out the next steps.