Given the fact that there is not yet a vaccine, panic of all kinds has ensued , various state officials have declared a "state of emergency." The airborne illness, which is spread through close contact or bodily fluids, is reaching uncontrollable transmission rates, which, to no surprise, are warranting the emergency declaration across U.S. states. Still, the terms of a state of emergency are still quite unclear in action, causing many to wonder, what do these new pandemic announcements actually mean?