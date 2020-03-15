Ariana Grande Has A PSA For Those Not Taking Coronavirus & Social Distancing Seriously

Ariana Grande has a PSA for those who aren’t taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously enough: just stay inside, FFS. Grande took to social media to promote social distancing as a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
In a note on Twitter and Instagram, Grande politely but sternly asked her followers to “please” take coronavirus seriously. She wrote that she keeps hearing people say this isn’t a big deal and that “it’s really blowing my mind.” She urged people to read the latest reports on the virus from the Centers for Disease Control. Roughly a third of Americans, or more than 100 million people, could get coronavirus if precautionary measures like social distancing aren’t put in place, according to The New York Times.
Advertisement
“please don’t turn a blind eye,” Grande warned. “it is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly.” While the CDC has advised that the most vulnerable to coronavirus — those over 60 and those with underlying medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease — should “avoid crowds as much as possible,” young and healthy people need to do their part, too. In short: this is the time to cancel brunch because it could save lives.
Taking the attitude that you’re young and healthy therefore you won’t get sick is putting those who are vulnerable in danger. “you sound stupid and privileged,” Grande wrote in regards to those taking such a cavalier approach. “and you need to care more about others. like now.”
If that wasn’t enough to convince you to change your social ways, Grande had a rather spicy message: “like your hip hop yoga class can fucking wait i promise.”
like your hip hop yoga class can fucking wait i promise— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020
It’s true that practicing social distancing or limiting your contact with other people will reduce the rate of infection. That means doing the little things like canceling plans with friends; working from home, if possible; and yes, skipping the gym. Basically, it’s time to hit pause on all your group activities for the greater good.
Not everyone can stay home from work, which Grande understands, “but, this is a national emergency and a pandemic of global proportion,” she tweeted. It’s why she urged her followers to call their senators and ask them to support the House’s coronavirus relief bill that would provide paid sick leave to some, but not all workers, according to The New York Times.
Advertisement
“we need them to support this plan,” she tweeted. “everyone deserves to be financially supported and feel safe at home during this time.”
i am agreeing w yall. these are the times when the world should rely on their governments to support the plan for all citizens to stay at home and lessen the threat of infection and the spread of the virus.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020
instead of responding with your frustration ( that i totally agree with and support ) call your senators ! we need them to support this plan. everyone deserves to be financially supported and feel safe at home during this time. 🤍— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020
Grande isn’t the only celebrity who is promoting social distancing in this age of coronavirus. Hilary Duff, Miley Cyrus, and Lady Gaga are all sharing their self-quarantine tips on social media, which include intimate dog hangouts and board game marathons. Great ways to take your mind off of missing that hip-hop yoga class, wouldn’t you agree, Ari?
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources
Related Content:
Advertisement